Housing row erupts at final council meeting of 2021

The ‘way forward’ for housing in Louth , and how it will be funded, was the focus of a heated debate at the December meeting of Louth County Council.

Cllr. Marianne Butler responded to the ‘ Louth County Council Annual Service Delivery plan 2022’ presented to members, which she said she had a number of concerns about.

"We seem to be going the wrong way in terms of our ambition in 2022,” said Cllr. Butler.

She highlighted the number of housing voids projected seemed to be increasing next year.

“There are areas where things are improving, re -lets are expected to reduce from 39 weeks to 16 weeks in 2022 which is great to see.”

"But there are so many parts of this plan, which I appreciate has taken a long time to prepare, where we really are going in the opposite direction to where we should.”

Cllr. Joanna Byrne said she shared similar concerns about the ‘Service Delivery plan’ for 2022.

"There are no targets or timeframes from what I can see, especially in the maintenance and improvement of local authority houses.”

She said there was “no momentum shown on how to tackle the issue of transfers, or indication on how we are planning to reduce rent arrears.”

"I don’t know how we are expected to adopt Service Delivery documents when they are vague and have no information on them.”

She pointed to the section on HAP, which said that HAP tenants would be “processed in a timely manner.”

"This is my point, what is a timely manner? It is vague, and it is not ambitious for housing or services.”

CEO Joan Martin said HAP applications “are very much on a case by case basis, and can often depend on how many are being processed on a given week.”

But Cllr. Byrne said: “Some of the estimates given in the report seem to be “intending to reduce the good standards that we’ve achieved this year.”

She said the figures given for average re-let times from the date of one tenant leaving to another moving in was 2,925 weeks – which amounted to 54 years.

Director of Service Paddy Donnelly said the 2,925 weeks was a “total number, collective of all the pieces, and there is no target.”

He said it was “an unusual number, even for ourselves, it is something that keeps coming up.”

The Director said that in relation to other figures, some of these “are realistic”, adding that “there are challenges, as we have more applications now than we have ever had at any time, so the figures are as accurate as we can given them at this point in time.”

"Our intention is to continue to improve the service we have been delivering, and staff have been improving services over the last number of years with the resources that are available to them.”

"But there are challenges there. There is no point us setting out that we are going to improve on every single target. The opportunity to do that is just not there.”

He said they had to be “realistic in terms of a service delivery plan.’

But Cllr. Tomas Sharkey added: “When you don’t have targets listed, it is nigh on impossible to make relevant actions.”

He said that areas of the plan where no targets are listed, or ‘not applicable’ had been stated left councillors in the position of “ not being able to recommend any action.”

"Then it is not a planned service, this is not the document it is supposed to be. We want to adopt it, but it must have targets and specific actions.”

Director of Service Joe McGuinness said the document was prepared according to law, and could only be prepared following the budget.

He told councillors that if they wished to make amendments to the Services Plan, it would have to have no impact on the budget they had agreed.

CEO Joan Martin added: “ When you ask what have we achieved, we have delivered the biggest number of houses we have delivered in a very, very long number of years."

“Our targets for next year are even bigger, somewhere between 650 and 700.I think we give a very good service in housing, and I think we do the very best we can on all occasions.”