Housing body Respond has 198 new social homes in construction in Louth

Respond, one of Ireland’s largest Approved Housing Bodies and service providers, have 198 new social homes in construction in Louth.

Respond now owns and manages 215 homes across Louth, supporting more than 26 service users in social housing developments, family homeless services, early childhood care and education, and supports for elderly people and refugees.

The announcement was made as Respond’s Annual Report 2021 was launched by Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien TD, detailing the real impact the organisation has had in local communities across the country.

Commenting, Respond Spokesperson Niamh Randall said, “Our Annual Report is a snapshot of the great work carried out by our teams on the ground supporting those who need it most in our communities. Central to this support is providing families with access to stable, long-term homes where they can put down roots as part of a local community. Despite the challenge of construction cost inflation, we have 1,422 new social and cost rental homes under construction across the country. We are committed to continuing to help alleviate the massive need nationwide for social housing and supporting the Government’s Housing for All strategy.

“Respond’s current building programme has a value of more than €1bn. However, the current models for delivering social and cost rental homes are proving increasingly challenging in light of construction cost inflation, which has seen significant increases in the last 12 months, along with the recent increases in interest rates. We are working with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on a welcome review of the structure and operation of Capital Advanced Leasing Facility (CALF) funding scheme. The CALF scheme enables Approved Housing Bodies like Respond to deliver social homes. In addition, we welcome commitments to make changes to the Cost Rental Equity Loan Scheme as part of Budget 2023”.

Darragh O'Brien TD, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, added, “I would like to commend Respond’s work in supporting families across the country, both in terms of delivering new homes and the wider community support services it offers. The Government’s Housing for All strategy is focused on increasing the housing supply, in addition to providing a range of affordable purchase and rental measures. Respond’s work is critical in helping us towards achieving these goals.”