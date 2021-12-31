House prices in Louth up by 10 per cent in last three months of 2021

House prices in Louth were 10 per cent higher in the final three months of 2021 than a year previously, according to the latest sales report from the property website Daft.ie.

The average priced of a house in the county is now €249.529 which is up 9.6 per cent on last year, and a whooping 95.7 per cent more than it was when property prices nose-dived following the demise of the Celtic Tiger.

The biggest price increase was for 3 bedroomed semi-detached homes which jumped by 14.1 per cent to an average price of €195,000. There was also increased demand for one-bedroomed apartments, with the average price rising by 10.3 per cent to €107,000. Demand was also strong for four-bedroomed bungalows which now average €372,000, up 9.2 per cent, while the price of a two-bedroomed terrace rose by 8.8 per cent to €107,000. There was, however, little change at the upper end of the market, with the average price of a five-bedroomed bungalow rising by just 2 per cent to €387,000.

Nationally house prices rose by 7.7% on average during 2021. The average price nationwide in the final quarter of 2021 was €290,998, up 0.6% on the third quarter of 2021 and just 21% below the Celtic Tiger peak.

The report also shows that Louth was one of a handful of counties with a big influx of newly build houses on the market.

In the nine months up to September 2021, there were 272 transactions involving newly built homes, an increase of 94 per cent on the previously year. Nationally there was only a 1.1 per cent increase on sales of new homes.

A report in the Irish Independent shows that it is cheaper for people in Louth to pay a mortgage than to rent.

In Louth, long-term renting would work out €100,536 more expensive than getting a mortgage over a 30 year period. Getting a mortgage and paying a deposit would see people forking out an average of €387,267 while renting would see them paying €487,800.