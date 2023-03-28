House prices in Louth 4% higher in 2023 than the first three months of last year

House prices in Co Louth were 4pc higher than last year in the first three months of the year, despite falling prices nationally.

This, however, is a slowdown when compared to a rise of 8pc seen a year ago. The average price of a home is now €269,000, 23pc below its Celtic Tiger peak., but 110.7pc more than when prices were at their lowest. Nationally, Housing prices fell by 0.3pc in the first three months of 2023, the first time in a decade that there was a first-quarter fall in listed prices, according to the latest Daft.ie House Price Report.

The average listed price nationwide in the first quarter of 2023 was €308,497, 2.7pc above the same period in 2022 and 17pc below the Celtic Tiger peak.

In Louth, the biggest jump in prices during the first quarter was for one-bedroomed apartments which jumped by 14pc to €124,000. Buyers in search of a two-bedroomed terraced house can expect to pay €149,000, an increase of 2pc. Family homes also showed a sharp increase, with three bedroomed semi-detached houses making €214,00, up 7pc, while the price of four bedroomed bungalows jumped by 8pc to €407,000. At the higher end of the market, the price of a five bedroomed detached house fell by 1pm to €395,000.