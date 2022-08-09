Hot spell weather warning for Louth motorists

Louth road users, especially drivers, are asked to take extra precautions while travelling in hot weather conditions

Louth road users are being urged to “exercise caution” while using the roads over the coming days as Met Eireann has issued a weather advisory for high temperatures.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) advised that a hot spell will develop from Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the week and the weekend. Daytime temperatures will widely reach the mid to high twenties and it will remain uncomfortably warm overnight too.

In high temperatures Louth road users, particularly drivers, are asked to be aware of the dangers posed by ‘sun glare’. Sun glare can result in drivers being temporarily dazzled or blinded by the intensity and brightness of the sun.

With clear sunny conditions and high temperatures forecast over the next number of days, the RSA is advising drivers to: Reduce the risk from sun glare and of being dazzled by wearing sun glasses, and be aware of the dangers of sun glare when travelling east in the mornings and west later in the day.

Motorists should also be prepared with adequate supplies of water as, any delays to journeys could result in road users being stuck in traffic for a period time in hot conditions. Children and pets are particularly at risk during these hot spells of weather.

Appeals are also going out for drivers to ensure car windscreens are clear of grease or grime inside and out. Also, make sure to have plenty of window washer fluid to clear flies/insects and excess dust from the road when driving.

Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists. Slow down and allow extra space when passing.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are advised to beware of the dangers that sun glare can cause, especially when crossing the road and at junctions.

The impact of high temperatures on roads means that road surface temperatures will rise significantly in the hot weather and surface dressed roads (“tar and chips”) will be prone to softening of the bitumen. This will lead to bitumen slicks occurring on more minor roads. Road users are advised to slow down and exercise caution when braking in such situations.