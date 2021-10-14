Horseware to lay off 33 staff as Dundalk operations wind down

Horseware Ireland has announced 33 redundancies from it’s Dundalk production operations, which are set to close in 2022.

The Dundalk based equestrian and pet products firm confirmed that it is “making adjustments to its organisation to ensure the company’s sustainability for the future.”

In a statement, the company said the adjustments are necessary as it is “facing intensely competitive market conditions worldwide” where, over the years, it has transitioned to being a predominantly global business - with the vast majority of its sales now taking place internationally.

The company said they are planning to “ensure sustainability, continuing progress and development for the future.” This will result in “a necessary reduction in the scale of offices and buildings currently in use, where there is significant unused office and manufacturing space across two very large premises in Dundalk.”

Horseware confirmed they recently introduced new working arrangements following from the pandemic and the return to office work on a hybrid / remote basis, where currently vacant office spaces will continue to be unused for the future.

They also recently completed adjustments in its European distribution operations to be closer to key customers in Europe.

The main emphasis of the company’s re-organisation for the future includes establishing a new global headquarters along the M1 Motorway and closer to Dublin airport. The company will also establish its global R&D operations and customer innovation centre at this location.

Over the next six months, Horseware are planning to “gradually wind down the current production operations in Dundalk. This will then be catered for by existing international operations which currently supply the vast majority of all global product requirements.”

As a result of these planned changes to its operations, the company confirmed it has “informed its deeply valued colleagues last week that it will most regrettably be necessary to make up to 33 redundancies in production operations in Dundalk - as current manufacturing and resourcing requirements will change as part of this development.”

In a statement, the company stressed that this process will “take place gradually over a six-month period and that all possible assistance will be provided to staff who may be affected, including outplacement support and the agreement of appropriate departure packages.” The company said they are “consulting directly with staff to see how best these necessary changes can be made, discussing this directly with them (individually and collectively) and will be most sensitive to the potential effects of this development for them.”

It was also confirmed that 44 office-based management, marketing and administrative staff will transfer to the company’s new headquarters near Dublin in due course. “This will fully complete the reorganisation process and will also sustain continuing employment for the future.”

"This new location (which has yet to be decided) will continue to be convenient for work related travel, including remote working on a hybrid basis which will benefit work-life balance.”

Horseware will continue to employ over 500 people worldwide, serving a growing international customer base.

Mark Saunders, CEO of Horseware Ireland said: “From time to time, even successful businesses like ours must recalibrate operations to ensure that we will stay competitive for the future, and that is what our current development is about. We will be investing further in our business in Ireland including a modern new global headquarters, research and customer innovation centre that will underpin the future ongoing success of Horseware.”

“We are acutely conscious that this development will affect some of our deeply valued colleagues and we will support and assist each person to the maximum possible over an extended period of time towards March 2022 when we anticipate the conclusion of this necessary realignment.”

“Horseware is a very innovative company. We are confident in further continuing our progress in developing and growing the business internationally.”