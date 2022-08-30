Horseracing legend Tony McCoy saddles up for Coast to Curragh Cycle

Laytown racecourse may be gearing up for its annual strand event on September 8th, but last week it played host to a racing legend on a very different kind of steed!

Sir Anthony McCoy (known as plain Tony to most) was guest of honour taking part in the annual Coast to Curragh charity cycle, which kicked off from the East Meath venue at 8am at Saturday August 27th.

The destination for the 350 cyclists was the Curragh Race Course, via Bellewstown, Navan, Fairyhouse and Naas to name a few, and the goal was to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Trails Ireland.

The event is also in memory of two other racing legends, sadly departed Pat Smullen and Olive Lynch.

"Pat was such a fantastic ambassador for Irish Racing. He raised so much money for Cancer Trials Ireland that it only seems right to make a small effort to raise some more money for such an amazing cause,” said Sir Anthony.

The pelaton arrived some nine hours after they departed Laytown, to the fitting tune ‘We are the Champions’.

More than €26,000 had been raised for the cause before the day got under way, and the charity auction in the Oaks Restaurant raised €66,000 more.