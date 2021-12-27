Homes for Christmas

Christmas tree for a family who spent Christmas with a roof over their head, thanks to Save Our Homeless Dundalk

Three families who were facing the prospect of spending Christmas homeless moved into homes of their own thanks to the amazing efforts of the Save Our Homeless charity.

The charity, which is headed up by Sonja Van Kalkeren , organised the private rented accommodation for the families and then supplied them with furniture and everything they needed to celebrate Christmas.

“It was great that those three families got homes and everything they need,” said Sonia, adding that it was only because of the generosity of local people, clubs, schools and workplaces that have supported them with donations in the run-up to Christmas.

"There are 600 people who sat down to a good Christmas dinner, not to mention all the toys that children got.”

“People have been very good this year.”

However, she revealed that they were inundated with emergency calls from people desperately in need of help.

"We’re always here to help and we were giving out food hampers when most of the other charities were giving vouchers.”

Sonja’s shop, News & Deli in Park Street, was choc-a-bloc with hampers and donations, with the team of seven volunteers sorting the items into hampers for delivery.

“Christmas is possible. Dinner was served, kids, Mams, Dads, the elderly all had Christmas because a community made it possible. This is the Christmas Spirit at its very best,” she said paying tribute to all “the heroes” who had supported them.