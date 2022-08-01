Homelessness is becoming a ‘life sentence’: Simon Community

Homelessness is becoming a “life sentence” for people stuck in the cycle of emergency accommodation, according to the Simon Community.

The charity responded to the latest monthly report from the Department of Housing, which showed 96 adults were homeless in the region including Louth, Monaghan and Cavan at the end of June.

Louth County Council are the lead local authority in the north east with responsibility for homelessness. Of the 96 adults reported there were 56 men and 31 women. There were 13 families, with 30 child dependents.

The most common age group experiencing homelessness in the region is 25 – 44 years old.

Responding to the report, Caoimhe O’Connell, Simon Community said: “We are getting to the point where homelessness is becoming tantamount to a life sentence. Urgent intervention is required to mitigate the long-term impact on the lives of those currently in the system and those who are barely clinging on to their homes as the cost of living and housing crises continue to squeeze them out.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, said: “The continuing increase in the numbers accessing emergency accommodation is a serious concern. The Government, local authorities and those in our NGO sectors are making every effort to reduce homelessness. Key to this is the delivery of new social housing and boosting overall supply.”

He added that increasing overall housing supply across social, affordable, private rental and private ownership is “critical to preventing homelessness.”

"We are providing more social homes, completing more homes in general and we have a strong pipeline of housing supply. To the end of June, just under 25,000 new homes were completed in 12 months, with a record number of completions in Quarter 2 this year compared to any quarter since 2011.”

The Minister said that Commencement Notices for almost 30,000 new homes were also received.

" This supply activity, as well as targeted measures specifically centred on homelessness, will allow us to meet the challenge of eradicating homelessness by 2030.”