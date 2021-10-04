Homecare crisis as carers don’t turn up

The daughter of a 88 year old Dundalk woman who has been let down by carers on numerous occasions has spoken out about how our elderly citizens are being let down by the system.

"It’s an on-going problem that carers simply don’t turn up, either in the morning when they are supposed to help my mother get washed, dressed and fed a hot breakfast, or in the evening when she needs help getting ready for bed.”

She said that her mother, who had a stroke a couple of years ago, needs assistance from carers so that she can remain living at home.

"I got a phone call yesterday morning saying that there was no-one to go to my mother,” she told The Argus. “I had to drop everything and go in to town to look after her. I could have been minding my grandchildren. My mother is lucky because she has family around but not everyone has.”

She says that family members call to their mother during the day and cook her dinner but she needs carers in the morning and evening.

She added that her mother-in-law, who is in her 90s, has also been let down due to the unavailability of carers, particularly at weekends.

‘"We’re only one family, but I’m sure there are hundreds of people getting the same poor service.”

“There are cases where people would be left in bed all day because there was no carer available to call to them.”

“I’m very, very angry. These old people deserve better but are being neglected because they can’t go out to vote and therefore don’t count. They don’t look for the service unless they need it. And if they don’t can’t rely on carers coming to them, their families will end up putting them into a care home which will cost the State more.”

While the home care package is put in place by the HSE, she says that there are often problems with agency staff not being available to provide cover at the weekends or for holiday relief.

The issues surrounding the shortage of carers was raised in the Dail last week by Deputy Ruairí Ó Murchú.