Home at last: permanent site in Meath for wildlife rehab hospital

It may just look like a row of empty Portakabins now, but in a few weeks. the Wildlife Rehabilitation Ireland (WRI) hospital will be mending wings, fixing broken tails and taking care of orphaned or injured wildlife from all over the country.

After years of being housed in temporary accommodation, the hospital has signed a three-year-lease on a large piece of land on the banks of the River Boyne at Mornington, and Bettytown native and Education Officer Aoife McPartlin couldn’t be more delighted to be a stone’s throw from her home.

"I have to give credit where it is due to local councillor Sharon Tolan who suggested this site for us, and it is really perfect – with plenty of space and right beside a special area of conservation, and lots of native wildlife and birds,” explains Aoife. “Our last place was also in Meath – in a closed pub near Navan – and as we’re all from Meath, we wanted to stay here.”

The plan is to eventually build a state-of-the-art teaching hospital, to help save the lives of thousands of wildlife species, as they have done in make-shift locations since 2020.

Originally they thought they would move onto council land, but it was a private citizen who came to their rescue, offering the site of a former driving range to the organisation.

"We met with him and he seemed to like what we do, and thankfully we have been able to strike a deal,” she says. “This area is also so beautiful and very symbiotic of what we’re doing here.”

At the moment, the small team of Aoife, founder and director Emma Higgs, maintenance manager Leyton Jones and volunteers Seosaimhin, Yvette and Corey are operating out of what used to be 12 old school structures, generously donated for their use.

Leyton is busy transforming one into what will be the Intensive Care and High Dependency Care Units, and Science Lab.

"This is our permanent site so we want to get it exactly the way we want it, so as well as the science unit, we will have four isolation units, which will allow us to control the likes of avian flu,” explains Aoife. “Then we’re going to have a visitor centre at the very front where we will do all our education.

"We’re not a zoo – this is where sick and injured animals come to get better and be released, but we will have bird hides, a beautiful walk and interactive, fun things to do.”

Aoife says in the current biodiversity crisis, it’s never been more important to rehabilitate and return our native wildlife, and balance out the ecosystem.

“We take in everything from a tiny shrew, to badgers, deers, swans, foxes and hedgehogs, as well as Peragrine falcons and bats,” says Aoife. “We will have a manned reception and phoneline, and will have a vet on site too.

"Mankind is the reason wildlife is in danger, we need to help.”

Volunteers are needed and two full time positions are available. Visit www.wri.ie for details.