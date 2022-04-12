Holy Week Mass times in Drogheda town centre churches

All Drogheda town centre churches will host masses during Holy Week.

Churches across the town will mark Holy Week with a series of ceremonies.

Holy Thursday April 14th

St Peter’s Church: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 6.15pm. Confessions after Mass – Adoration at Altar of Repose until 9.00pm

Our Lady of Lourdes Church: Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7.30pm. Confessions after Mass Adoration at Altar of Repose until 10.00pm

Augustinian Church: 4pm

Good Friday April 15th

Outdoor Stations St Mary’s Church: 10.30am to St Peter’s Church for 12pm.

St Peter’s Church: The Passion of the Lord 3.00pm and Confessions after Liturgy

Our Lady of Lourdes: The Passion of the Lord 3.00pm. Stations of the Cross at 7.30pm Confessions after both Liturgies

Augustinian Church: 3pm

(Good Friday Liturgy commemorating the passion and death of Jesus Christ in all churches at 3pm).

Holy Saturday April 16th

St Peter's Church: Confessions 12.00 noon – 1.00pm

Our Lady of Lourdes Church: Confessions 12.00 noon – 1.00pm & 6.00pm – 7.00pm. Easter Vigil Mass 7pm.

Augustinian Church: 9pm

Easter Sunday April 17th

St Peter’s Church: Mass 8.00am & 11.00am

Our Lady of Lourdes: Mass 9.00am, 10.30am, 12.00 noon

Augustinian Church: 11,12 and 1.15pm.

St Mary's Church

Holy Thursday April 14th

Mass of the Lord’s Supper 7:00pm. Confession in English after mass. Confessions in Polish in the adoration chapel. Adoration at the Altar of Repose until 10pm. Concluding with Night Prayer at 9:45pm

Good Friday April 15th

A Day of Fast & Abstinence. Public Stations of the Cross around town commencing at St. Mary’s Church at 10:30am. Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion and Death 3pm

Confession after the Lord’s Passion. Stations of the Cross 7pm

Holy Saturday April 16th

Blessing of the food 10am. Confessions 3pm to 4pm & 7pm to 8pm.

Easter Vigil and Mass 9pm

Easter Sunday April 17th

Masses 9am 10:30am 12 noon and 7pm

Polish Mass 4pm

Drogheda Presbyterian Church, Colpe Road, Drogheda,

Good Friday Service is at 7 pm and Easter Sunday Morning Worship at 10:30 am.