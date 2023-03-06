Holy Family parish returns to Armagh Archdiocese

The Archdiocese of Armagh is to take over the responsibility of running the Parish of Holy Family from Easter Monday.

In the summer of 2021, the Redemptorists were approached by the Archdiocese of Armagh to work in a caretaker capacity in the Holy Famly Parish until Easter 2023. The parish was previously administdered by the Marist Fathers.

At that time the Redemptorists provided Fr Derek Ryan and Fr Richard Delahunty as the team to help minister to the needs of the parish.

Provision will now be made by Archbishop Eamonn Martin and Bishope Michael Router to provide clergy to assist the different lay groups in the parish.

Meanwhile removation works on St Joseph’s, Redemptorists are nearing completion and the church is expected to reopen in the coming week or so.

Meanwhile masses and services continue to be held in St Gerard’s Hall.