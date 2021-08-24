Holy Family parish bids farewell to the Marists

The Marist Fathers will bid farewell to the Holy Famly parish at the end of this month, after forty years serving parishioners in the area.

The news, last November, that the Marist Fathers would be leaving Holy Family Parish was received with shock and great sadness by both parishioners and friends of the parish.

For 40 years the priests have been held in great affection and esteem, working tirelessly and effectively to provide for the needs of the parish, giving energetic support to the establishment of a wide range of parish activities.

The Marist Fathers assumed responsibility of the newly inaugurated Holy Family Parish on September 6th, 1981, with masses being held in the Bay Estate school and in a temporary church on a site in Muirhevnamor.

The first priests appointed were Fr Des Hunt, Adm., Fr Vincent Duffy, S.M. and Fr Derek Keeleghan S.M. In June 1989, the Administrator, Fr Sean McArdle S.M. formed a committee to plan for the building of a bigger church and parochial house in order to accommodate for the growing needs of the parish.

And so, on August 30th 1992, the late Cardinal Cathal Daly blessed the foundation stone of the new church. The church was subsequently opened on December 20th 1992. The contract for the buildings was awarded to Patsy Martin, Blackrock Road, Dundalk.

Twenty five Marist Fathers have served in the parish over the last 40 years. They have provided spiritual leadership and support, working collaboratively with parishioners to develop and provide for the parish’s needs. They provided forums such as Parish Committees, Core Groups and Parish Pastoral Councils to allow for parishioners’ needs to be heard and and to be acted upon. They immersed themselves totally in a host of parish activity groups. This they have always done effectively in a quiet and unobtrusive manner.

Their immense contribution has recently been marked by the imprinting of their motto ‘Sub Mariae Nomine’ (‘In the name of Mary’) on two of the church’s windows, and by the unveiling of a plaque bearing the names of these 25 priests, the cost, of which, has been borne by anonymous donors. Many people have expressed a wish to show their own appreciation, and therefore, on the last weekend of August, a special collection will be taken up at all masses and accepted on behalf of the Marist Fathers by the present serving priests, Fr Cormac McNamara Adm., Fr Edmund Duffy, S.M. and Fr Frank Corry S.M. Anyone unable to attend mass may contribute by dropping an envelope to the parochial house, or to one of the Parish Pastoral Council members.

As Holy Family bids farewell to the Marist Fathers, tributes were paid them for their work, service and dedication to our parish. To conclude, it seems fitting to recall words written by a former parish committee secretary and sacristan, Jim McCourt, when he finished an article written for the parish’s Silver Jubilee in 2006 by saying: ‘As for the future, only God knows what it holds, we do not. We can only pray and hope that it will be as fruitful and blessed as the last 25 years.’