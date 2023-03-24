Holistic Louth Health Coach returns to her roots after pursuing Chinese Medicine dream

"I was a career counsellor’s nightmare,” jokes Louth woman Noeleen Malone as she recalls how she always wanted to study traditional Chinese medicine – not the usual aspiration of an Irish Leaving Cert student.

She followed her dream and as a seventeen year old she left Ireland to study Chinese medicine, eventually forging a successful career as an acupuncturist, integrative health coach and yoga-meditation teacher.

Now, the Knockbridge native has returned to her native county and set up a practice in the South Beach Medical Centre, Blackrock. She brings with her over twenty years of experience, having spent time in London, China, Galway and Donegal before returning home last year.

Noeleen’s interest in traditional Chinese medicine dates back to her childhood when her mother Evelyn brought her to practitioners of Chinese medicine and she also benefitted from Reiki and yoga as a teenager.

On doing completing her Leaving Cert, Noeleen decided to follow her heart and studied traditional Chinese medicine in London, and worked in the pain clinic and labour clinic at Whittington Hospital in London where acupuncture was provided to patients under the National Healthcare System.

Following this, Noeleen spent time working in two of the largest Traditional Chinese Medicine hospitals in Beijing, where she gained vast experience treating an extensive range of conditions.

She came back to Ireland, where worked for four years in Galway city, before moving to Donegal where she had practices in Letterkenny and Ramelton. She returned to Louth and set up her practice in Blackrock, in 2022.

“I’ve always worked in medically led practices with a lot of integration between Chinese and Western medicine,” she says.

Noeleen believes that Western and Chinese medicine should work hand in hand and she will send people to get their bloods done to see if they have any underlying medical problems that need attending to.

"A lot of my work is in guiding people to what tests they need and where to go to get them, especially if it’s related to women’s health and fertility.”

Noeleen has a special interest in women’s health and has treated and supported thousands of women through all stages of life with period problems, fertility challenges, pregnancy, postnatal, menopausal symptoms, anxiety, gut, and immune imbalances.

She wants to help women to take control of their health and hormones and has a range of brand-new wellness programmes, including yoga, acupuncture, one-to-one coaching, and her online Cycles + Seasons programme, which she has developed to educate and empower women to gain a deeper understanding of their inner seasons and menstrual cycle.

She also welcomes men to her clinic, pointing out that they too are affected by hormones, which can affect fertility, sleep and digestion.

Having grown up in Knockbridge, Noeleen is delighted to be back living there.

"I was always drawn to coming back and when the opportunity arose last year, I was very pleased to be able to do it.”

Now living in the house where she grew up, she says it’s lovely to have her family close by.

"My Mum lives in Silverbridge and my sister Amanda in Carrickmacross. I have lots of aunts and uncles and cousins living locally and it’s great meeting up with neighbours that I haven’t seen since I was a teenager!”

Since returning home, Noeleen has enjoyed the opportunity to walk along the local beaches and also spends time writing, cooking, dancing, travelling and getting outdoors as much as I can.

“I am passionate about showing many women how to create a life they love from the inside-out.”

Noeleen has also launched her own website www.noeleenmalone.ie which provides information about her practice, as well as lots of helpful hints for women and men on looking after both their physical and mental health.