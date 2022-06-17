Hitting the beach for World Ocean Day

Robyne Castles and Lia Clarke from Seal Rescue Ireland at the World Ocean Day on Bettystown beach. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Aoife McGrath Local Authority Water, Community Water Officer for Kildare and Meath with Elaine McGinty Cathaoirleach/Chairperson Municipal District of Laytown / Bettystown at the World Ocean Day on Bettystown beach. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Aidan Gray s from Alpha Dive shows some sea shells to Harry and Sophie Bell at the World Ocean Day on Bettystown beach. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Elaine McGinty Cathaoirleach/Chairperson Municipal District of Laytown / Bettystown presents Tony Lennon with his award for Volunteer of the year 2021. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Kim Reilly from Sonairte with Elaine McGinty Cathaoirleach/Chairperson Municipal District of Laytown / Bettystown at the World Ocean Day on Bettystown beach. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Bettystown Tidy Towns hosted an event on Saturday, June 11 at Bettystown marking World Ocean Day.

World Ocean Day took place on June 8, with Bettystown Tidy Towns taking the initiative to bring awareness on the weekend.

Kicking off at 2pm, guests were encouraged to discover more about marine life in the Life Under Water tent.

The team at Bettystown Tidy Towns said, “we really appreciate everyone giving up their time to spread the word about the work they are doing to improve our waterways and protect our environment.”

A number of local and national marine and coastal groups took part, explaining their role in the protection of our coastline.

Crews from the Boyne Fishermans River Rescue and Recovery were also present on the day with one of their boats available for viewing.

Jason Clarke from Boyne Fishermans River Rescue and Recovery said, “We like to attend these events to raise awareness about water safety and the services we provide within the community. We often have to assist on our local beach's and waterways so it's good to be able to show members of the public our equipment, some information and show them where the money goes when they make a donation towards the unit.”

Additionally, there were representatives from Seal Rescue Ireland, Sonairte, LA Waters and Communities, along with An Taisce The National Trust for Ireland.

They all had a range of fascinating stalls on the day.

Liam Keane, Bettystown Tidy Towns member said, “Caring for our environment is a key focus of the work Bettystown Tidy Towns do and we put a considerable effort into maintaining the local environment for the benefit of residents, visitors and wildlife.

“Since February 2022 BTT has worked closely with An Taisce and their Environment Education Officer to deliver coastal education workshops to primary and secondary schools in Bettystown and Drogheda.”

Melanie Croce, Executive Director at Seal Rescue Ireland said, “Seal Rescue Ireland was delighted to collaborate with Bettystown Tidy Towns for this World Oceans Day event on Saturday! Their local stretch of coastline receives a large number of seal reports relative to its size each year, and with such an active community of ocean lovers, it was great to have the opportunity to promote SRI's wildlife rescue and conservation efforts.

"We look forward to future collaborations and hope to welcome a large number of new volunteers from the event.”

Meath East Cllr, Elaine McGinty who was in attendance on the day said, “I was delighted to meet so many community groups, environmental organisations and dedicated people in Bettystown for World Ocean Day.

“The ocean connects, sustains and supports us all. We need to work together to create a new balance with the ocean that restores it and protects it into the future.

“Thank you to Bettystown Tidy Towns for organising the event and everyone who turned out today in support of this important event.”