Historic night for Dundalk and McGeough family as President Biden makes first presidential speech in Ireland in The Windsor

“This was President Biden’s first speech in Ireland as President of the United States and he did it in The Windsor Bar in Dublin Street, Dundalk” said publican Donal McGeough with a justified sense of pride. “It was a historic occasion and we're delighted he did it here.”

Donal said he only learned that the 46th President of the United States was going to visit the family-run pub on Monday, three days before the visit.

"Normally considering the magnitude of the occasion, there would be two or three weeks’ notice to allow for security checks and vetting, but it this case, we were only told on Monday that it might or might not happen, and then on Tuesday the security gangs started coming in. The good thing about that was I only had one night of no sleep on Tuesday! All I had to do was to open my door and let the secret service, the White House Staff, the CIA and Guards in.”

The visit to The Windsor was not just an opportunity for President Biden to make a speech, which included one of his famous gaffes, but also a chance for him to meet with his Louth cousins.

Local politicians, councillors, officials, members of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Comhairle na nOg, and Transition Year students from St Vincent’s were also in attendance.

With a strict limit on the numbers allowed, Donal, as one of a family of ten, found himself having to plead to get as many of his family in for the historic occasion.

Naturally enough, his mother Maureen had to be included, and he managed to get clearance for siblings Seamus, Maria, Patricia, Thomas, Andrew, Freda, Donal, Adrienne and their spouses as well as his eldest son Sebastian. “My wife and other kids were out of the country and were so jealous.”

"It was a great occasion for my mother,” adding that their late father Jimmy would have totally enjoyed the occasion.

His sister Patricia O’Kane said that it was "a fantastic night and very emotional for Mam. Dad would have loved it but Donal and Mam did him proud.”

"President Biden really made a connection with Mam and spent time talking with her.”

Before the President’s arrival, the staff had been warned to stick with protocol and not approach the President unless he approached them.

However, Donal said that their Ukrainian chef Max was so excited that he leaped across the counter.

"After that President Biden went behind the bar with all the staff and it was just a brilliant moment. He posed for photos and sang Happy Birthday to one of the Finnegans. You really felt that he wanted to be here.”

“It was a wonderful night for the family and the county, and from a personal point of view it was great that it went as smoothly as it did.”

While The Windsor is famous for its food, Donal said that they weren't asked to serve food to the guests.

"I brought our chef in to cook up a bit of dinner for our own staff and the security staff, and people just a pint or glass of wine before the President arrive and again after he left.”

The famously teetotal President didn’t elect to pose with a pint of Guinness, denying the media a photo opportunity, but happily stood in for selfies with those gathered for the historic occasion.