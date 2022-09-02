Historic Louth property Hemingway House on the market for €350,000

The bedrooms in Hemingway House still have the original castiron fireplaces

Whoever buys Hemingway House in Dundalk will be buying a property closely associated with the town’s railway heritage.

A fine detached house on the Ardee Road, Hemingway House was one of a number of houses built to house workers of the Great Northern Railway (Ireland) when the town was home to its central engineering works.

It’s listed with the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, which states that house was built in 1902 to house the GNR’s accountant.

One suggestion is that it was one GNR’s accountants, George H Raeburn who named it after his mother whose maiden-name was Hemingway, rather than it being named after the famous American author.

After the closure of the railway closed, it was purchased by the late businessman Tom Moran and his wife Mary, who raised their family there.

A native of Mayo, Tom came to Dundalk in 1960 to work with the Dundalk Engineering Works (DEW) where he worked alongside a nephew of Michael Collins, who had helped him purchased the house which was much sought after. Tom, who later went to work in Ecco, was one of the team who implemented the first mainframe computer in Ireland. He was also a keen sportsman and showed gundogs, and indeed, Hemingway House has lots of room for anyone whose family includes four-legged members.

According to the selling agents Sherry Property Consultants, “Hemingway House is a fantastic building of immense charm and character on lovely mature gardens.”

The accommodation comprises a porch with original tiled floor, an entrance hall with mahogany staircase, living room, a light-filled dining room, a spacious kitchen, utility room, five bedrooms, one of which is en suite, family bathroom, and home office.

The house has many of its original features including antique slate and tiled fireplaces in the sitting room and dining room and cast iron fireplaces in the bedrooms, coving and panelled doors.

The windows are doubled glazed and the house has oil-fired central heating

While the decor needs updating, with a little imagination it will make a most comfortable family home, located close to the town centre, local schools and Clarke railway station.

The house is set back from the road and there are walled and fenced gardens to the rear and side of the property, with ample space for parking.

Hemingway House is on the market with a guide price of €350,000.