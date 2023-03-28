Historic Louth buildings to benefit from €200,000 funding

The Oriel Centre in Dundalk is one of the buildings in Louth to have received funding under the under Historic Structures Fund 2023.

The popular music venue, which is the home of Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann in the North East, been allocated €37,500 for remedial works to address severe dampness in south gable wall, including repairing copings, brick repairs, and replacing cement pointing with lime.

The landmark Connell & Company, at 5 Church Street, Dundalk is getting €37,000 for conservation of the Victorian shopfront, including joinery repairs, renewal of lead covering to cornice, refurbishment of traditional drop arm awnings, and conservation of Victorian signage.

Other buildings in Co Louth that have received funding include the thatched house at Rampark, Jenkinstown, which has been €40,000 for the removal of all moss, removal of damaged and wet thatch, and the removal of eaves so correct pitch can be set on new thatch. Repair any damage to walls. Project also includes plans for all new thatch and ridge and new chimney aprons.

The Widow's Houses, Castlebellingham are also funding of €36,000 for repair works including re-roofing with Bangor blue slates, fascia joinery and cast-iron rainwater collectors, and repairs to any broken window glazing broken.

In all, a total of €200,000 is being allocated for Louth built heritage projects provided under Historic Structures Fund 2023