HIQA inspection find need for improvement in Tusla services in Louth and Meath

Tusla services in Louth and Meath were compliant in two of the six criteria assessed.

A HIQA focused inspection of Tusla services in the Louth Meath area has found that the services need to improve, as only two of the six standards accessed were compliant.

The inspection, which was carried out over three days in April, aimed to assess compliance with the national standards relating to the management of children who are at ongoing significant risk of harm and who are placed on Tusla’s Child Protection Notification System (CPNS).

Overall, the Louth Meath service area needed to improve and strengthen governance arrangements in order to provide a consistent safe service to all children listed on the CPNS.

At the time of the inspection there were 29 children listed as active on the CPNS comprising of 14 families. In addition 47 children had been removed from the CPNS in the 12 months prior to this inspection.

Children listed on the child protection notification system (CPNS) were case managed by two assessment and intervention teams in counties Louth and Meath and the teams were based in Drogheda, Dundalk and Navan.

There was a major capacity issue in staffing resources to meet the demands of the wider service, however children on the CPNS had not been prioritised sufficiently. As a result, the monitoring of children listed on the CPNS and the relevant child protection safety plans through social work visits was poor.

In addition, three children listed on the CPNS did not have an allocated social worker, and two of these children had remained unallocated for a period of two months.

While there were risk management systems in place to ensure that all risks in the service were reported on and managed, this system was not effective in the reduction of prolonged and persistent risks to the service. Risks included high levels of staff vacancies and the high number of unallocated cases in the area.

However, risks relating directly to children listed on the CPNS, such as infrequent home visits, were not identified. Systems to monitor and track the service provided to children on the CPNS were not effective in order to ensure that all children were visited as required and that their safety plans were monitored appropriately.

Safety plans had been put in place while the initial CPC’s were being organised, and the children’s safety had been maintained, although social workers acknowledged that frequency of home visits to children may not always be in line with timeframes on safety plans, due to responding to emergencies on their caseload. However, in the remaining six of the 12 cases reviewed, while all six of these cases had safety planning in place, they were nonetheless identified as being at ongoing risk of significant harm and were waiting long periods for an interagency meeting to take place. As a result, there was delay in the formation of a robust interagency child protection safety plan for these children. Given that there was significant child protection concerns for these children, these timeframes were too long.

Child protection conferences were found to be well planned and inclusive of all participating family members. There was good attendance by all relevant professionals to ensure the needs of children were appropriately represented. Child protection conferences were comprehensively facilitated by an independent and appropriately-qualified chairperson.

The report also found that Child protection safety plans were of mixed quality and were not monitored in line with the requirements of the safety plan in all cases. The majority of children had not been visited in line with Tusla policy to ensure their safety.

However, inspectors found there were gaps in respect of timelines for holding some conferences from the point of referral. Review child protection conferences were timely, of good quality, and there was a focus on ensuring that all key professionals were in attendance.

There was a good level of interagency and inter-professional cooperation and supports within the service. Interagency and inter-professional attendance was good at child protection conferences. Strategy meetings were occurring for cases as required and it was clear that there was a good level of communication and consultation within the service.

In response to the report, Tusla say that they are committed to implementing the changes required.

Eilidh MacNab, Regional Chief Officer, Dublin North East said that the report “highlights a number of improvements required in the operation of the service and we are committed to implementing these changes.

"The inspection report noted that the service faced an ongoing shortfall in capacity, which greatly affected timelines for the completion of initial child protection conferences and this had caused delays for some children and families in receiving a service, which falls below the standards we would want.

She pointed out that “crucially HIQA found that immediate risks to children were responded to appropriately ensuring any child who is at immediate risk receives an immediate response. The report found that the child protection conferences were comprehensive, inclusive of all participating family members and involved good interagency work.

“All children on the CPNS in the area have an allocated social worker and we will work through our agreed compliance plan to address areas for improvement.”