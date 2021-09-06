HIQA finds ‘non-compliance’ in nursing home where five residents died from COVID-19

An HIQA inspection in to St Francis Nursing home at Mount Oliver, Ballymascanlon, has found that the nursing home was non-compliant under a number of headings, including not having enough nursing staff employed.

The results of the unannounced inspection, which was carried out on June 22, 2021, were posted on the HIQA website last week.

In January 2021 the Chief Inspector had been notified of an outbreak of COVID-19 which affected 15 staff and 13 residents, and where five residents who contracted COVID-19 had sadly died.

This inspection was carried out to monitor the provider's compliance with the Health Act 2007 (Care and Welfare of Residents in Designated Centres for Older people) Regulations 2013 and to assess their contingency arrangements in the event of another outbreak in the centre.

In addition to having inadequate staffing, the nursing home was found to be non-compliant in regards to governance and management and written policies and procedures. In

St Francis Nursing Home, a not-for-profit charity set up by the Franciscan Missionary Sisters for Africa, cares for religious sisters as well as female residents from the local community. At the time of the inspection, there were 21 residents being cared for in the home, which is on the same site as the Franciscan Convent at Mount Oliver.

The inspectors described the centre as being “well-maintained with spacious corridors which were clean, bright and well ventilated. Lengthy corridors had seating arrangements for residents and seating areas were decorated with wall drawings of trees, flowers, and views of country side.”

The residents were “content and relaxed” and all residents, visitors and staff who spoke with the inspectors reported “a high level of of satisfaction with the care and services provided in the centre.”

Good arrangements had been put in place for residents to receive visitors in private spaces that had been arranged for this purpose. Visits were pre-arranged and only happened by appointment to ensure residents’ safety was maintained.

The report, however, highlighted a number of issues which needed to be addressed.

The inspectors found that “Staffing levels on the day of this inspection was adequate to meet the needs of the 21 residents during the day and night. However, there was not enough qualified nursing staff employed to work in the centre.

"This was brought to the fore during the COVID-19 outbreak in January 2021. At this time the Health Service Executive (HSE) supported the centre by providing them with the assistance of registered general nurses and health care assistants. However, since then, the number of qualified staff on the roster had reduced further. Therefore, agency staff were being used to cover annual leave and the person in charge was often the only staff nurse on duty.

The report also states that nursing home was not compliant regarding governance, which was described as “not effective.”

"The oversight of practices was weak. There were no established systems in place to ensure all clinical and non clinical practices were being monitored by the provider and person in charge. The lack of oversight in areas such as training and staff development, staffing levels, keeping records up-to-date had lead to a deterioration in this centre's level of compliance.”

A finding of non-compliance was also made regarding written policies and procedures, which included fire safety and the logging of complaints.

In response to the issues raised, the provider said that additional nursing staff were being employed and outlined the steps being taken to ensure that it was compliant in relation to all the other areas highlighted in the report.