Hilton Foods targeted by pig farmers in price rise protest

The protest by pig farmers on Wednesday at Hilton Foods on the Termonfeckin Road.

A protest by pig farmers took place on Wednesday outside Hilton Foods in Drogheda, as part of a series of protests around the country by members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Members of the association’s Pig Committee are currently gathered at the site of the secondary processing facility, in order to push for a price rise for the suppliers.

This follows four protests that took place simultaneously at different secondary processors around the country last week, as well as an earlier protest at Carrol Cuisine in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, prior to last week’s action.

“Pig farmers are today continuing their protests against secondary processors, in Drogheda at Hilton Foods,” said the IFA twitter account.

Speaking to the Farmer’s Journal at Wednesday’s protest, IFA Ulster/north Leinster regional chairperson Frank Brady said they want [Hilton Foods] to go back to the [primary] pig processors and say that these people have to get a substantial price rise in order to just breakeven”.

“We’re not even talking about making a profit… [the secondary processors] have to go to the retailers and say we have to increase the price to the farmer or they won’t be in business in the next couple of months,” said Mr Brady.

The protest in Co. Louth comes a day after IFA Pig Committee chairperson Roy Gallie said that pig farmers are still waiting for an increase in price.