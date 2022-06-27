Hillwalker rescued from Jenkinstown forest

An injured hill-walker was airlifted from Jenkinstown forest last Wednesday evening

An injured hill-walker was airlifted from Jenkinstown forest last Wednesday evening.

The man had been walking high up on mountain near the Annaloughan Loop when he sustained a leg injury.

His companion raised the alarm around 4.25pm on June 22nd, phoning 999, and Dundalk Fire Service, the National Ambulance Service responded.

The R116 helicopter was tasked and the Greenore coastguard also attended, assisting with the transfer of the injured hiker into the helicopter.

The injured walker was located a considerable distance from the road but the presence of the fire roads in the forest meant that the ambulance and fire crews were able to reach him.

He was taken by helicopter at 6.45pm to Dublin airport where he was transferred by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital