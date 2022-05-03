High standard of images in Dundalk Photographic Society’s annual exhibition

There’s still time to see Dundalk Photographic Society’s annual exhibition in The Basement Gallery at An Tain Arts Centre, Crowe Street.

This is the first exhibition that the club, which is one of the leading clubs in Ireland, have held in two years, as lockdown was imposed shortly before their 2020 exhibition was due to take place.

The enthusiastic members didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of their creating stunning images, making the task of esteemed Kilkenny photographer Seamus Costelloe in picking the overall winning image an extremely difficult one due to the always high standard of entries for the end of year competition.

David Martin won the award for overall image for his striking mono shot. David had four out of the top six images of the night, including the top colour image. The prize for best intermediate image went to Jessica O’Malley.

The club welcomes new members so anyone with interest in photography who is thinking of joining the club next season should make sure they check out the exhibition.

The 120 images, including landscape, portraits and still-life photography, are available to view in The Basement Gallery until 4pm on Saturday May7th.