High number of COVID-19 patients being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital still has one of the highest rates of patients with Covid-19 in the country.

There were sixty patients with COVID-19 being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital as of 2pm on Monday, the joint highest number in the country with The Mater Hospital in Dublin.

According to the latest HSE operations report, ten of the cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours.

Just two of the patients were being treated in the hospitals ICU/High Dependency Unit.

Last week, hospital management warned the public that people who were not accessed as seriously ill would face a long wait due to the high volume of attendances at its Emergency Department.

There were 1,258 cases of COVID-19 reported for Louth in the seven days up to February 12th, giving an incidence rate of 976.1 cases per 100,000 of population – the lowest rate in the county so far this year. However, the rate remains high compared to the rest of the county, with Louth having the third highest incidence rate behind Carlow and Westmeath.

These cases are based on positive PCR tests being recorded on the Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting system and do not include cases who registered a positive antigen result on the HSE Positive Antigen Portal.

Louth has the highest mortality rate from COVID-19 in the country, with a total of 244 deaths notified in the period from March 1 2020 to February 12th 2022, giving a mortality rate of 189.3 deaths per 100,000 of population,