Heritage Week events in Greenore

While much of this year’s Heritage Week programme took place on-line, those taking place in Greenore this weekend are very much events which people can attend.

This picturesque seaside village, now becoming famous for its resident dolphin Finn, is the venue for a packed programme of events for all the family on Sunday, August 22nd.

The volunteers from the Cooley Community Alert and Marine project will be hand from 12 noon to 4pm to highlight the importance of looking after our coasts and marine life.

There will be a number of talks, some focusing on Finn, the solitary bottlenose dolphin that has taken up residence in the lough and the steps needed to ensure his safety. A professionally trained diver who regularly checks on Finn will be among the speakers,

The coastguard will be present with an impressive display of equipment from 1pm. Along with local Gardai they will highlight the importance of water safety.

There will be a display from An Taisce about coastal wildlife and environment.

Members of the public are invited to take part in a beach clean throughout the afternoon (equipment supplied) and they will be given information about the impact of litter on the environment.

Meanwhile Greenore Co-operative is meeting place for a historical walk and talk tour about this unique, self - contained former Victorian railway village.

There will be an opportunity to visit the Rail & Sea Maritime Museum and a cast of re-enactors will relate the history of the village and the the story of the Connemara / Retriever sea tragedy, which resulted in the loss of 97 lives when the two ships collided in Carlingford Lough on November 3rd 1916.

To book a place on the tour, which gets underway at 3pm, phone 085 - 7822791. Social distancing requirements will apply.