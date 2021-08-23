Heritage Week celebrated in Greenore on land and sea

Little Eanna Watters with his dad Antoin and Finbar Dillon, Search and Rescue at the Heritage events held in Greenore.Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

All roads led to the picturesque village of Greenore on Sunday as it hosted an exciting programme of events to mark the end of Heritage Week 2021.

The Cooley Community Alert Group turned the focus on the village’s close connection with the sea.

They were joined Clean Coasts who had a stand on display, showcasing some of seashells found in the seas of Ireland and from exotic seas. Clean Coasts supports and appreciates the efforts from Cooley Community Alert to keep the coast clean from rubbish, appreciate the local coastal biodiversity, and engage with the local community.

A highlight of the afternoon featured talks by Jennifer Lynch (Conservation Ranger with the National Parks and Wildlife Service) Breffni Martin, Shane Reenan (Irish Whale and Dolphin group) and Aidan Gray (An Taisce Clean Coasts) who highlighted the importance of respecting our environment and wildlife.

Greenore’s celebrity resident , Finn the Dolphin, got lots of mention with appeals to the public to respect the fact that he is a wild creature who has made his home in Carlingford Louth and needs to be left alone.

Dundalk Sub Aqua Club and Alpha Dive Sub Aqua Club dived two sites as part of ‘Water Heritage Day’.

These sites were the ‘Blockhouse’ – a bedrock reef shelf of approximately 19meters depth; and the S.S. Falavee, a steamer of 338 tonnes that sunk almost 80 years ago in 1942, which carried general cargo and bagged flour from Belfast to Newry.

The Irish Coastguard and Greenore Coastguard were also on hand giving displays of their life-saving equipment with the R116 flying overhead.

Visitors also got the chance to step back in time thanks to Brian and Ann Larkin of the Greenore Co-op who organised walking tours highlighting the village’s railway heritage. A team of enactors wearing period customs brought to life the story of the Connemara and Retriever sea tragedy.