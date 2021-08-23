Louth

Heritage Week celebrated in Greenore on land and sea

Marie Campbell, Teresa Wood and Anne Larkin at the Heritage events held in Greenore.Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Members of the Alpha Dive SAC team at the Heritage events held in Greenore. Included are Robbie Smith, Colin Cunning, Aidan Gray, Tommy Brennan, Bernie Cunning, Peter Barnard and Deirdre Warren. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Sadhbh Woods and Tommy McGrane at the Heritage events held in Greenore. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Richard Clements and Maureen Paterson at the Heritage events held in Greenore.Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Michael Muckian, Clean Coasts with Jennifer Lynch, Conservation Ranger, National Parks and Wildlife Service at the Heritage events held in Greenore.Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Members of the Greenore Coast Guard, Owen Connolly, Matthew Campbell and Adam Bolton at the Heritage events held in Greenore.Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Little Eanna Watters with his dad Antoin and Finbar Dillon, Search and Rescue at the Heritage events held in Greenore.Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

/

Louth

All roads led to the picturesque village of Greenore on Sunday as it hosted an exciting programme of events to mark the end of Heritage Week 2021.

The Cooley Community Alert Group turned the focus on the village’s close connection with the sea.

They were joined Clean Coasts who had a stand on display, showcasing some of seashells found in the seas of Ireland and from exotic seas. Clean Coasts supports and appreciates the efforts from Cooley Community Alert to keep the coast clean from rubbish, appreciate the local coastal biodiversity, and engage with the local community.

A highlight of the afternoon featured talks by Jennifer Lynch (Conservation Ranger with the National Parks and Wildlife Service) Breffni Martin, Shane Reenan (Irish Whale and Dolphin group) and  Aidan Gray (An Taisce Clean Coasts) who highlighted the importance of respecting our environment and wildlife. 

Greenore’s celebrity resident , Finn the Dolphin, got lots of mention with appeals to the public to respect the fact that he is a wild creature who has made his home in Carlingford Louth and needs to be left alone.

Dundalk Sub Aqua Club and Alpha Dive Sub Aqua Club dived two sites as part of ‘Water Heritage Day’.

These sites were the ‘Blockhouse’ – a bedrock reef shelf of approximately 19meters depth; and the S.S. Falavee, a steamer of 338 tonnes that sunk almost 80 years ago in 1942, which carried general cargo and bagged flour from Belfast to Newry. 

The Irish Coastguard and Greenore Coastguard were also on hand giving displays of their life-saving equipment with the R116 flying overhead.

Visitors  also got the chance to step back in time thanks to Brian and Ann Larkin of the Greenore Co-op who organised walking tours highlighting the village’s railway heritage. A team of enactors wearing period customs brought to life the story of the Connemara and Retriever sea tragedy.

