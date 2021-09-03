Helena’s coffee morning in aid of North Louth Hospice is back

Mountpleasant resident Helena O’Connell is delighted to be able to welcome people back to her beautiful garden at The Lodge for her coffee morning on Tuesday in aid of the North Louth Hospice.

Last year’s event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic and she will be hosting this one in her garden, so her supporters can feel confident about their safety.

“There will be no china this year but disposable cups and plates,” she says and she is asking people to wear masks apart from when they sitting down for coffee and cakes. Hand sanitisers will also be in place.

This is Helena’s 11th year hosting a coffee morning in aid of the North Louth Hospice and she is very grateful to all those who supported her down the years and is looking forward to seeing them again.

The coffee morning runs from 9.30am to 1pm on Tuesday.