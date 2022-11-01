Hebble Sand diesel now being removed before vessel scrappage

The derelict Hebble Sand dredger is one step closer to removal from its decade-long home in Drogheda Port, as diesel it is carrying will be removed in the coming week.

Following a written request, Mayor of Drogheda, Cllr Michelle Hall has received a report from the Environmental Compliance Officer in Louth County Council about the sinking and diesel spillage of the 60-year-old vessel.

In the report it states that there was no evidence of an oil leak found but some residual diesel was discharged, that mixed with low tide and booms put around it to prevent further dispersion as per requirements in estuarine waters. There was no evidence of impact to fish or wildlife found. More information was also given of the ongoing works by Drogheda Port Authority.

“I welcome the fact that the ship has finally been repaired in preparation for its removal to be scrapped and that the diesel will be removed this week or next. My biggest fear at this stage is, with the tidal nature of the River Boyne, the ship may be damaged again as it rises and falls to the river bed,” said Mayor Hall. “We were lucky this time that there was no apparent damage to life above or under water. I’ve written to Drogheda Port Authority requesting that they address the members of Drogheda Borough District about recent events and their plans for the removal of the Hebble Sand."

The Environmental Compliance Officer report states that site visits were carried out on the 7th, 8th and 9th of September by Louth County Council to investigate the complaints, to meet with the Port Authority and to take samples.

"The investigation included surveys of the river from Dominic’s park, Rathmullen Road to Baltray road side of the port,” states the report. “The discharge to the river was determined not to be a direct fuel leak but water that was getting into the vessel at high tide and being discharged at low tide mixed with residual diesel. Based on dissolved oxygen readings taken at the river and the results of samples taken no impact was found in the river. No evidence of impact to fish and wildlife was found. Inland Fisheries Ireland were also notified of the incident and have to-date not noted any impacts.”