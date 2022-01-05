Heavily littered sites hit Dundalk’s IBAL rating

Clanbrassil Street was just one area of Dundalk needing improvement, according to the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) league

Dundalk has “too many heavily littered sites” according to the annual report from the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) league.

The town was ranked 28 out of 40 towns and cities surveyed, and had fallen short of achieving ‘clean status’ when it was found to be ‘moderately littered’ with a number of areas highlighted by IBAL judges for significant litter issues.

The report showed PPE litter at record levels, with an increase in the presence of both masks and gloves. “It would appear that this litter is accumulating as the pandemic continues, as there remains an understandable reticence to pick up other people’s PPE,” says IBAL’s Conor Horgan. “The disposable blue face mask has become a ubiquitous part of the landscape up and down the country. People have not moved to reusable masks and people are not taking care of their masks.”

He said there was a significant rise in other pandemic-related litter, such as coffee cups, while alcohol-related litter remained at previous levels despite hospitality reopening and the survey being conducted in winter.

“It is disappointing that Dundalk has again fallen short of clean status, due to too many heavily littered sites, which included the Recycle Facility at Tesco, Carrickmacross Approach Road, Wrightsons Lane and Clanbrassil Street,” according to the judges report.

The most heavily littered site surveyed was identified as a “miscellaneous wasteground behind a Clothes Bank on the N53 –it wasn’t just casually littered but subject to dumping and neglect.”

But it wasn’t all bad news from the visiting judges who praised the Peace Garden, Church Street and the residential area of Willow Grove, which were all top ranking, with the latter said to be “particularly well presented and maintained.”

Church Street was given a grade A for the “excellent impression created along this street, characterised by attractive and wide paving, wooden seating, floral arrangements and outdoor dining –all aspects of the area surveyed were in very good order. It was very much deserving of the top litter grade.”

There was crticism of the town’s main thoroughfare though, with Clanbrassil Street being ranked Grade C+.

"As well as the casually discarded litter along the street, there were significant accumulations of alcohol and mineral cans at the vacant derelict site opposite York Street junction. This specific premises presented very poorly and will only deteriorate further if not addressed,” said the judges report.

Wrightsons Lane, which was given a grade C, was highlighted for the “constant stream of a wide variety of litter throughout this laneway, much of it visible from the Clanbrassil Street.” The judges noted graffiti on the ESB box and the wall.

"The overall impression created along this laneway was of an abused and neglected environment. There were no litter bins or litter awareness notices.”

The N52 approach road into Dundalk, from the junction with the M1 to junction with R132 was praised for the “excellent impression created along this route" and awarded a grade A.

“Road surface, signage and marking were in very good order and there were no visible litter items throughout the area surveyed,” said the visiting judges.

The Recycle Facility at Tesco on the R132 was given a Grade C+ with the report noting the individual recycle units were freshly presented but litter items had gathered at the base / between the units and miscellaneous items had been stuffed behind them, and broken glass lay on the ground in front of the units.

Willow Grove was a top ranking site, where “a complete absence of litter throughout this residential area” was highlighted. "The lack of litter, combined with attractive planting and signage point towards a very well cared for and respected environment.”

The Carrickmacross Road (R178) secured only a Grade C+ with the cutting of grass verges before the removal of litter leading to a ‘chopped up litter’ look particularly around the speed limit signs, said the judges. “Sweet papers were the most obvious type, with lower levels of coffee cups, plastic bottles and mineral cans.”

Meanwhile the N53 Castleblayney Approach was given an improved Grade B+, from Ecco Road junction to Bellewsbridge Road.

The visiting judges said that “with a little extra effort (e.g.,there was litter at the base of a black bin) this road could easily get the top litter grade.”

"Food related items and face masks took away from an otherwise well presented environment."

The miscellaneous wasteground behind the clothes bank on the N53 was the most seriously littered, and was given a Grade D.

"This large field has effectively been used as a dumping ground for all manner of items including furniture and builders’ rubble. The dumping is now being obscured by overgrowth, but it is still very much a dumping ground."

The judges highlighted that there has been no change in the litter grade since it was last surveyed, and asked “where does responsibility for this site lie?”

Spokesman Conor Horgan said IBAL has “frequently criticised the failure of local authorities to clean up sites identified in its surveys as heavily littered, and this was again the case.”

Of 89 such sites highlighted across the country in summer last year, just 33% had been addressed by the time of this most recent survey.