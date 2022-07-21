Heat wave causing parking problems for Clogherhead residents

"We have had footpaths blocked causing problems for disabled wheelchair users and families with young children in prams,” said Cllr Tom Cunningham.

As Clogherhead has become increasingly popular thanks to its Blue Flag Beach and picturesque quaintness, the downside has been the massive increase in vehicular traffic.

While visitors are always welcome to Clogherhead, Cllr Tom Cunningham said, “we are often dismayed at the careless and disrespectful way that some drivers treat the area.

“There are some drivers that just come along as they did during this latest heat wave and abandon their cars wherever they like, be it at junctions or on double yellow lines.”

The streets in Clogherhead have been subject to blockages, preventing emergency service vehicles from entering areas of necessity and blocking residents from entering/exiting their own properties.

“There are car parks located just outside the village to accommodate visitors and they are not filled to capacity before the village is taken over by these selfish drivers.”

While the Gardaí have been working to address the problem through the issuing of fines to illegally parked cars, “those tickets won't hit the doorsteps for a few weeks and it doesn't solve the problem on the day.

Cllr Cunningham continued, "I want to thank the Gardaí however who found themselves with no option but to direct traffic even though that was not the plan or intention. The Gardaí are under-resourced and have better things to do than tell drivers how to abide by the law and yet that is what happened.

“I would ask all drivers to adhere to the rules of the road, the same as you would in any other part of Ireland. Just because you are in Clogherhead or it is the weekend, that does not give you the right to do what you want. We will give visitors a warm Clogherhead welcome but we would appreciate a bit of consideration in return.