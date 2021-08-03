Heartbreak for Dundalk group SONG as live concert called off at last minute

Barry Murphy looks out on an empty auditorium in An Tain Arts Centre.

There was heartbreak for Dundalk’s youth music theatre group SONG last week when their live concert had to be called off at the last minute due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The group were due to stage their concert ‘Feels Like Home’ for two nights in An Tain Arts Centre but there’s good news for audiences who can now watch it online on Saturday, August 7 at 8pm.

“We thought we had done everything right and had gone in on Wednesday morning for a technical run,’ said Terese Dunne who directed the show. “Paul Hayes, director of An Tain, then told us that there had been a government announcement the previous night that no indoor concerts by amateur or youth groups were allowed under the COVID-19 restrictions – only professional productions.”

Naturally the group were gutted as this was to be their first live show in over a year.

"We had checked everything and were told that once we were abiding by the guidelines we were ok. There would only have been 50 people in the audience each night and we were limiting the number of performers on stage at any one time.”

‘"I was absolutely emotionally drained,” she admits. “I mean, what’s the difference between an amateur and professional production when it comes to safety?”

They had taken every possible measure to ensure that the production had ticked all the boxes, even going as far as asking the young cast members to keep in their own ‘bubbles’ for the week leading up to the show and holding rehearsals over Zoom.

While the news took the wind out of their sails, Terese says it was cast member and photographer Andrew Brown who suggested that they film it and livestream the show instead.

So, in the age old tradition that the ‘show must go one’ ,Terese and Rosemary Winkless then began the task of whittling down what was supposed to be two separate concerts into one show.

The cast members then went to the theatre on Thursday for filming but instead of having a joyful reunion with their friends, they were given time slots so only one act would be on stage at any one time.

"They did get to wear their costumes and sing on stage, but it wasn’t what they had been working towards,” she said.

The cast sang their hearts out for an awe-inspiring concert of favourite songs from the movies and musicals which can now be watched by audiences from the comfort of their own homes.

"Even before this, we did have some enquiries from family members as to whether the show would be streamed, so at least now more people can see it.”

However, SONG are down the proceeds of ticket sales and still have to foot the costs involved in staging the show.

"People have been very understanding as they know it’s now our fault.”

To view ‘Feels Like Home’ log into An Tain Arts Centre’s website, www.antain.ie. Tickets for this online concert cost €10 plus €1.50 booking fee.



