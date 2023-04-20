Health risk to residents as raw sewage leaks in Laurence Park, Drogheda

Cllr Declan Power is trying to rectify the situation in St Laurence Park for the residents.

St. Laurence's Park residents in Drogheda are demanding immediate action as an overflow of raw sewage has continued to spill and spread onto an adjacent green area over the last week.

"Many people use this green area as a shortcut, and our children use this space for playing,” said one distressed resident. “We can't even open our doors or windows because the smell is so bad.”

Drogheda Rural Independent Councillor Declan Power says there is serious concern in the area.

"I was contacted by many concerned residents when raw sewerage started to spill over from nearby drains and spread onto their green public space where people walk, and children play. I have raised this major public health issue with Louth County Council and Uisce Éireann,” said Cllr Power.

"It is hoped to have this resolved in the coming days. Liscorrie housing estate, not too far from St. Laurence's Park, has issues with their pumping station and raw sewerage seeping out from their drains. Uisce Éireann are doing a lot of upgrades in the area that may or may not be impacting the visibility of raw sewerage, but there is no evidence of this just yet; recent downpours of rain haven't helped the situation either.”