Health Minister Stephen Donnelly visits the Cottage Hospital, Drogheda

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly T.D. paid a visit to the Cottage Hospital to see for himself the massive re-development of services that have taken place there.

Mayor James Byrne was on hand to welcome the minister and spoke of his pride in the revamped hospital.

"The Cottage has been revamped and is now a combination of a step-up and a step-down facility with 14 in-patient beds. We listened to the wonderful staff talk about their patient-centred approach to care for the elderly,” he stated.

"The investment in the Cottage feels like a new beginning for the hospital and I want to pay tribute at this time to the many campaigners who took to the streets of Drogheda and Dublin to fight for the retention of services a decade ago.

"From a personal point of view it is particularly pleasing as my grandmother Byrne moved to Drogheda in the 1930s to take up a nursing position in the hospital and the provision of health services here was always an issue close to my father Tommy’s heart.”