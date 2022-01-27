Have you got what it takes to save a life? Coastguard recruiting

Drogheda Coast Guard unit is recruiting members to join their team. Successful applicants will be trained in boating skills, helicopter operations, first aid, search and rescue techniques on land and water/sea survival etc. All PPE and training costs will be paid for by the Irish Coast Guard. We are looking for applicants who work locally, live within 10 minutes from our Station House at Horse Lane Drogheda, who can commit their time and join a professional group of people, dedicated to serving the local community and saving lives. If you would like to be part of our team please send an email of interest to: oicdroghedacgu@ircg.gov.ie Interviews will take place January 2022.

If you see someone in trouble in or near the water, please dial 112 or 999 and ask for the Coast Guard.