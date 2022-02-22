Have outdoor dining ‘parklets’ served their purpose?

With restrictions lifted and indoor dining back in full swing, Sinn Fein Cllr Elaine Corrigan has questioned if outside dining spaces, or parklets, are still necessary.

Cllr Corrigan’s main concerns revolved around generating revenue in the form of parking, adding that the parklets take up space on the road, preventing deliveries to retail during the day. She was also concerned where the funding originated for the structures.

Chief Executive, Joan Martin informed the council that the funding for the parklets came directly from central government during the pandemic along with the granting of licences, with fees expected to be extended for a further period of time.

Mrs Martin said she believes the parklets have been a huge addition to the county, describing the wooden structure standards as very high.

She noted the need for inviting community spaces and the said the parklets have made the county visibly attractive to visitors. She observed that it would be beneficial to build on the parklets in the future.

Despite initial concerns for car parking, they have essentially improved the towns.

Fine Gael Cllr Maria Doyle seconded Mrs Martin, agreeing that the parklets have been a great addition for outdoor dining, however she also agreed with Cllr Corrigan, adding that the council “should keep an eye” on them to ensure they are maintained.

Cllr Doyle requested that an audit be carried out to understand which ones are being used and which are not, as some may be unnecessary sitting idle.

Nevertheless she congratulated business owners on their success on the use of the parklets, noting that she expects to see them in use during the summer for outdoor dining.