Harry Styles announces headline gig at Slane Castle for June 2023

International superstar Harry Styles is set to rock Slane Castle in Co Meath next year as part of his Love on Tour.

The date for your diary is Saturday June 10th 2023, where he will be joined by Inhaler and Wet Leg in the heart of the Boyne Valley.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday September 2nd 2022 at 10am from Ticketmaster.

“‘Harry is linked to so many strands that Slane has been about and the many artists who have played the venue,” said Lord Henry Mountcharles at the announcement. “He is right up there with Queen, David Bowie, U2 and the Stones. This will be a show not to be missed. A great day out and a legend for our times.”

Due to popular demand, Styles has announced the continuation of Love On Tour with 19 newly announced shows in Europe along with the addition of new shows in Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo and a venue upgrade in Lima, Peru. Produced by Live Nation, the now 83-date international global run across 22 countries will include 44 nights at many of North America’s most notable venues as well as 13 shows across Latin America and 7 nights in Australia & New Zealand.

Coming off of a sold out 43-date arena tour in 2021, and two special One Night Only shows in New York and London this year, the highly anticipated tour in support of his new album Harry’s House will allow fans to access multiple nights in major cities across the globe turning iconic venues into Harry’s House. The 2023 European leg will also be Harry’s first full stadium outing in the region.

Harry Styles has established himself as one of the biggest and most influential artists in music. He recently released his record setting #1 new third album, Harry’s House to critical acclaim around the world. His self-titled debut solo album became one of the world’s top-ten best-selling albums of the year and had the biggest first week of sales by a male artist in history.

His second album, Fine Line, topped the Billboard 200 when it was released, making it Harry’s second US Number One album, and made chart history providing the biggest sales week for a solo UK male artist since Nielsen Music began electronically trading sales data in 1991.