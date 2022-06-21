Harding elected East Meath Cathaoirleach for third time

Cllr Wayne Harding has been elected as Cathaoirleach of the Laytown Bettystown Municipal District of Meath County Council for the third time.

Cllr Wayne Harding has said that he is thrilled to become Cathaoirleach of the Laytown/Bettystown municipal district and is looking forward to the year ahead.

Cllr Harding was elected at the annual AGM in Duleek on Monday, with Cllr Stephen McKee elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

"It's a very exciting time ahead with a number of major projects moving forward in the coming months,” said a delighted Cllr Harding. “An emerging route will be announced for The Boyne Greenway, The Slane bypass plan will be lodged with An Bord Pleanala and up to 60 public houses will come on stream in the municipal district. The municipal building in Bettystown will move forward and the long awaited footpath from the Highlands Drogheda to the Boyne Boardwalk will advance”.

The Fianna Fail councillor was elected to Meath County Council for the first time in 2009, and this is the third time he has taken the helm of the East Meath council.

Based in Slane, he is father to two children and owns the Village Inn in his hometown.

"I am really looking forward to the year ahead and it is great to get out and about and meet people after two years of COVID restrictions,” he concluded.