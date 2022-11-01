Hard work pays off for Louth's Tidy Towns groups as they bring home eight medals

Success in the national Tidy Towns competition doesn't come without a lot of hardwork, something which Louth’s winning groups were keen to point out

As the county brought home a haul of eight medals – three gold, one silver and three bronze – Mary Murtagh of Louth Tidy Towns Together praised the commitment of all the volunteers who work so hard to keep their communities looking at their best.

"When you put it in context, Louth is the smallest county in Ireland, but we’re coming back with a cache of eight medals and eight groups who have increased their marks. It’s a great tribute to the many hours of hard work that they put in.”

There was a record number of entries in the competition this year, with two new groups including Lordship and Haggardstown taking part for the first time.

Mary had a special word of congratulations for Blackrock, who were named as county winners, and Tallanstown who won an endeavour award as most improved on last year.

John Horan of Blackrock Tidy Towns said they were “very pleased” with their results which were as good as they could have hoped.

"It’s thanks to all our volunteers, helpers, sponsors, Community Employment workers and everybody else who has contributed to our success,” he said.

They were particularly delighted to retain the title of Louth’s tidiest town, adding to their success in the recent Louth in Bloom awards and are looking forward to the Louth Tidy Towns Together Awards later this month.

"We’re delighted to be nine points up on last year with 353 points,” says Helen Byrne of Dundalk Tidy Towns, “We have now won 13 gold medals and two silver medals since 2006 so we are in a really strong position when you look back at where we started.”

She pointed out that with a population of 39,000, Dundalk is a big town and says that the group would not be able to do the work they do without the great support they get from people like Martin McElligott of BIDS, the Chamber of Commerce, the Shopfronts initiation, the support of the local businesses and of course their volunteers.

“The town centre is looking great and the heart of the town is coming back.”

"We have groups helping us like St John of God, Rehabcare, and all those volunteers who are taking part in our ‘Adopt a Patch’ campaign and are out weeding and tidying on Bank Holidays and Sundays.

"We appreciate all this work and it shows in our results.”