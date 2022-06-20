Handball royalty present at rally to reopen the community alley

Doris Maher and her daughter Linda both wearing braclets created from All Ireland winning medals belonging to her late husband former World and Irish handball champion Joey Maher at the campaign to reopen the handball alley in Millmount where he once played. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Doris Maher and her daughter Linda with a photo of and a handball belonging to her late husband former World and Irish handball champion Joey Maher at the campaign to reopen the handball alley in Millmount where he once played. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

The large crowd who turned out at the campaign to reopen the handball alley in Millmount Square. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Local poet Anthony ‘Hess’ Matthews says he won’t drop the ball when it comes to getting the Drogheda Handball Alley up and running again!

Hess was joined by an army of supporters at the disused alley at Millmount on Saturday as three generations of players turned out, including the widow and family of locally-born World Champion Joey Maher.

"What a turnout we had, we were all taken by surprise,” says Hess, who helped organise the gathering with former champion John Kelly and local councillor Pio Smith. “We had players from 9 to 99, who are all mad to see it reopen again, and by the sounds of it, it might not be that far off.”

Hess and his followers are undeterred by a less than enthusiastic response from Louth County Council officials at the last monthly meeting.

"One of the main concerns is health and safety issues, which is my job, so I can help out with that,” he says. “There was great support from local councillors when Pio raised it at the meeting, and hopefully we can get funding, and maybe from the GAA too.”

Along with players of all ages, special guests of honour were the family of Joey Maher.

"We were delighted to see them come along to show their support, and his widow Doris Maher and their daughter Linda came along, and showed us the bracelets they had made out of all the medals he won over the years,” he explained. “It showed you just how talented he was and he probably wouldn’t have won half as many, or became world champion, if they handball alley wasn’t there.”

He said the next move is to form a committee to get the ball rolling on getting it re-opened.

"We hope to meet in Millmount in the coming days, and keep up the momentum of the past two weeks,” he explains. “There was a great buzz at the weekend, and you can see how many want it to be in use again, and it will take a real community effort, but it can be done.”