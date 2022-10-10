Halloween comes early at popular Louth restaurant

Fitzpatrick's Bar and Restaurant at Rockmarshall on the Cooley peninsula is as famous for its seasonal decorations as for its legendary chowder, brown bread, oysters and creamy pints of Guinness.

Their Halloween decorations and live action show is a case in point with booking now open for this year’s Scare-Fest Trail which opens this weekend.

Once again manager Gerard Murphy and his team have pulled out all the stops to ensure that the display and scares are better and bigger than ever!

In continuing what is now a tradition that attracts visitors from far and near, the popular restaurant will be raising funds for the Maria Goretti Children's Respite Centre in nearby Lordship.

"We have added some different scares and characters to the Scare-Fest Trail this year and we’ve also got more decorations around the place,” says Gerard, who is particularly proud of a newly decorated tree which looks especially scary after dark.

"We will have more action and ‘jumps’ on the Scare-Fest Trail this year,” he says, adding that they are delighted to be working with lots of young people from the locality who have taken on roles for the lives shows.

The spectacular displays around the award-winning pub and in the grounds and carpark are suitable for all ages, and Gerard advises parental discretion for taking children on the Scare-Fest live show as it lives up to its name with lots of scares to make you jump out of your skin.

The Scare-Fest live show gets underway this weekend with performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 10pm, There will also be live shows on October 21, 22 and 22, and from October 26 to 31.

A highlight of the Halloween celebrations is the firework display on October 27 from 8pm.

Fitzpatrick's will also be serving a special seasonal bistro menu and the staff will be getting into the spirit of the season, wearing Halloween costumes.

Booking for the Scare-Fest live shows is advisable as tickets always go fast.

To make a booking through the ticketsource website, see Fitzpatrick’s own website or follow them on social media.