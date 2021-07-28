Halliday Mills Apartments are being rebuilt to high quality

Work is nearing completion on the Halliday Mills apartment complex in the ill-fated Ard Dealgan building on Quay Street.

What was an eyesore for over a decade is being transformed by Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI) into quality apartments which are set to be home for individuals and families in need of social housing.

The influx of residents to the 85 apartments will increase inject a sense of community into this long neglected area of town.

Built by the infamous developer Tom McFeely, the property had been derelict since 2009 when tenants were ordered to vacate their apartments after Louth County Council identified serious fire risks. The inspection and subsequent closure order in 2009 came after a number of other developments by McFeely's Coalport Building Company, were identified as fire hazards in Dublin.

The abandoned building became a magnet for vandalism and anti-social behaviour, with numerous fires being lit in the complex.

The site was sold to a Chinese consortium, Celtic Social Housing Development Co Ltd in 2016.

However, it was only after Louth County Council moved to acquire the site through a Compulsory Purchase Order that the company announced plans was that to refurbish the complex, with 68 apartments being made available to Louth County Council in association with Tuath Housing under a long term agreement.

These plans failed to materialise and Co-operative Housing Ireland then stepped in with plans to strip back the complex and provide an additional 12 apartment.

'We had nothing but the walls' says Padraic Clancy, Head of New Business with Co-operative Housing Ireland.

He explains that builders McGrath Group completely gutted the existing apartments before installing new windows and doors, external and internal insulation, kitchens and bathrooms, air to water heat pumps and a mechanical ventilation system, fire system upgrade, new lifts, as well as a new CCTV and alarm systems.

It has, he says, cost around €21million to bring the complex up the high standard of an A-rated property which can sustain itself into the future.

The latest technology has been used to make it energy efficient and there is a sensor system on the roof which can pinpoint any leaks.

Two massive fans in the basement are central to the fire safety measures required to bring the building up to standard. Costing €250,000 they can clear the building of smoke in the event of a fire and were one of the key components of the refurishment.

While this is the co-operative's first venture in Co Louth, it has a track-record of providing nearly 6,500 homes through home-ownership, shared ownership and social rented- co-operatives. It is also looking at providing housing in Drogheda and Ardee within the next twelve months through the Boyne Co-operative Society

What sets CHI apart is the involvement and participation of the residents, who can get involved at regional and national level.

While building work is continuing on the development, including an additional twelve new apartments, Padraic is confident that it will be ready for the first tenants to move into in September.