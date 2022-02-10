Half of all dogs in pound were abandoned by owners

Half of all dogs which went through the Louth County Council dog pound in 2021 were ‘surrenders,’ according to new figures obtained by the Argus.

The figures shine a light on the number of owners opting to hand over their pets to the pound during the Covid pandemic.

Overall there were 165 dogs which went through the local authority system last year, with 83 of those being surrendered.

“The overall percentage of surrendered dogs at 50% in 2021 is a jump, and so may reflect more people taking on a dog during Covid lockdown.” said County Vet Garrett Shine.

In 2020, there were 53 dogs handed in the pound, which represented 37% of all dogs in their care.

Pre pandemic there were a higher number of dogs going through the pound – 378 in 2018 and 315 in 2019, but with a smaller number of these having been handed over by owners.

The rise in dog ownership, which emerged during the very first lockdown in 2020, has so far seen a decline in the year on year number of surrenders, added Garrett.

"One trend even before Covid, was that the numbers of dogs going through the pound is decreasing year on year, reflecting the general trend of more responsible dog ownership.”

“Obviously dog numbers for 2020 and 2021 are significantly down, most likely due to the lockdowns and much less mobility of people.”

He added that the percentage of surrenders “was already increasing, as people are more responsible these days and do see that surrendering to the pound is the correct decision, so that the dog may get a second chance.”

“However the overall number is still quite small, and there has been absolutely no pressure on the pound system or the wardens to date.”