Guided walk on Boyne Valley Camino to raise ABACAS funds

The Boyne Valley Camino is a 25km looped walk through beautiful countryide from Drogheda to old Mellifont and back.

The Boyne Valley Camino event on Saturday August 27th is in aid of ABACAS school for children with Autism.

Join in an beautiful, guided 25km looped walk through the historic Boyne Valley on Saturday August 27th. This route is a registered Camino route and you will be able to have your Camino Passport stamped at the various stages on the day.

This walk is suitable for walkers of all levels and is a thoroughly enjoyable day while raising much needed funds for the Drogheda ABACAS Special School for Children with Autism and also Autism Support Louth & Meath Youth Clubs

There are a limited number of places available so please register here to secure your place – registration charge is €10 which confirms your place and Camino Passport.

“We would appreciate if all walkers could raise a minimum of €100 please but all donations welcome. You can set up an online donation page on idonate.ie picking Drogheda ABACAS as the charity,” explains Jacinta Walsh from ABACAS.

“We run five weekly youth clubs as well as an eight- week summer provision which are attended by autistic children, teenagers and young adults from all over Louth and Meath from many different schools and placements . All our youth club services remained open as an essential service throughout COVID and were an essential lifeline to our members and families. At the same time we were unable to hold our usual fundraising events”.

All funds will be used towards the provision of activities and supports for the children, teenagers and young adults with autism who attend the school and clubs.

If you would like to take part the booking link is https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/boyne-valley-camino-for-drogheda-abacas-school-children-with-autism-2022-tickets-382422665487?fbclid=IwAR1h-fpvuCPStoaBaDIHDiibeYPUt5or14GXssZ8FP8xwBtB3-Rtxoz9KdU