Grow Remote invites remote workers to go for a walk and pizza

A guided tour of the town centre, including the wonderful murals that have been created as part of the SEEK Urban Arts Festival, followed by pizza and conversation, sounds like the idea end to a working Monday.

That’s the enticing prospect in store for remote workers living in Dundalk and surrounding areas who are being offered get the chance to meet up offline thanks to the non-profit community project, Grow Remote.

Having already organised a number of social events, Grow Remove is inviting remote workers based locally to get together on Monday May 23rd for a walking tour of the town followed by a sneak peak at the newly-opened Creative Spark Downtown Hub on Clanbrassil Street as part of an evening of local connection.

The event gets under way at 6pm with the tour, which will give the background to the wonderful murals adorning our streets, thanks to the SEEK Urban Arts which draws on the rich heritage of the town – historically, culturally, geographically and mythologically

After the walk, the group will meet for pizza and refreshments in Creative Spark Downtown.

“This is another great opportunity for remote workers to connect with our town, and with each other,” says Ciara Breen, Manager of the Creative Spark Downtown Hub Manager. “By getting out into the streets, it facilitates conversations and connection with our public spaces.”

The event will also welcome several eBay employees, whose relationship with Grow Remote has deepened in recent years. eBay is one of the remote companies involved in the Remote Alliance, a sandbox for companies who have set out a bold vision for the future of work. There is a high number of eBay employees living locally in Dundalk and working remotely or hybrid.

A group of Welsh government employees will also join the event as part of a visit to Ireland learning more about the work of Grow Remote.

“Grow Remote is all about offline connection and we are so excited to see the local community of remote workers growing in Dundalk,” says Dónal Kearney , Community Manager of Grow Remote. “You never know who you will meet at a Grow Remote event and the conversations can be transformative. We have remote job seekers mixing with high-level management in remote companies. It’s such a great opportunity to connect in a local environment.”

As a social enterprise, Grow Remote works with companies and employees alike to deliver training, assist job seekers to find remote jobs, and run offline events focusing on connection and community-building. The local Dundalk chapter hopes to find remote jobs for local people, reduce outbound commuting and increase local involvement in cultural life.

Any remote workers who would get involved, should contact the Dundalk Grow Remote chapter through ciara@creativespark.ie.