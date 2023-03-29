Grow Remote hosting mental health awareness event

The Dundalk chapter of Grow Remote is excited to welcome local changemakers to their upcoming mental health awareness event which takes place March 30 at Kennedys Bar Dundalk from 7pm to 10pm. Entry fee is €5 for individuals and €20 for a table.

This is an important event for Grow Remote because it is a social enterprise made up of remote workers and changemakers who seek to promote remote employment in their communities. Grow Remote’s mission is all about making remote employment more visible and accessible in local communities. Across Grow Remote’s nationwide network of chapters, this has resulted in social, economic and environmental impact.

Remote work has myriad benefits to employers, individuals and communities. However, isolation is the number one reported challenge to remote employees. Working remotely can mean they can feel alone and lack the human connection of a traditional office space.

This is where the Grow Remote Dundalk chapter comes in. Chapter Lead, Ciara Breen, has been working since Covid to build a local community of remote workers - connecting employees from eBay, PayPal and local SMEs through the Grow Remote chapter.

“We are thrilled to bring this event to Dundalk and celebrate the Hello, How Are You campaign. It is a great opportunity to bring together local remote workers and people interested in using remote work to improve their local community,” says Ciara.

This Hello, How Are You event is coordinated in partnership by Grow Remote and Mental Health Ireland.

For more information about Grow Remote Dundalk, join the “Grow Remote Dundalk group on Facebook or contact Ciara Breen at ciara@creativespark.ie.