Grove Rangers FC fighting losing pitch battle with weekly vandalism

Some of the damage caused by vandals on a weekly basis at the small football club.

A small Drogheda football club is pleading with vandals to stop targeting them, with attacks happening on an almost-weekly basis.

Grove Rangers FC founder and chairman Brendan Gregory says the Rathmullen Park-based club is devastated with the latest spate, which sees household rubbish being set alight almost every weekend in their containers, damaging equipment and setting them back hundreds of euro in repairs.

Just this time last year, the club was the victim of joyriders, who tore up the pitch and set a car alight.

"We’re just sick of it, and can’t understand how someone can be doing this so often; someone must be seeing them do it, but they have no fear,” says Brendan, who trains 60 to 70 young children in his club. “This isn’t kids, as it is household rubbish that is being burned, and it not only damages the bins, forcing us to hire industrial cleaners, but the smell is disgusting too.”

The club has no CCTV, and Brendan says they badly need a fence to try and protect their property.

“You used to be able to see the pitch from the Nick’s camera, but not anymore,” says Brendan. “We can’t afford a fence, but we’ll have to do something, we can’t go on like this.”