Grinch steals donation box from Omeath Santa’s Grotto

The donation box was stolen from outside Santa's Grotto in Omeath

The search is on in Omeath for the Grinch who stole the donation box for the village’s spectacular Christmas lights display.

The festive lights which are erected by the local community have been a huge success in providing cheer at a time when its most needed and by attracting visitors to the village.

"This is our seventh year doing the lights and we’ve never had any trouble before,” said a spokesperson for the Omeath Action Group.

It’s believed that the box, which is described as being ‘substantially made’ was stolen sometime on Tuesday night or the early hours of Wednesday morning from outside Santa’s grotto in the main park.

Yesterday, however, the Omeath Action Group/Festival of Lights posted on their Facebook page that the donation box had been stolen.

“It’s with great sadness and disgust we have to report that the Donation box at the Santa Grotto in the main park has been stolen!!

They appealed to anyone who had information or sightings of any suspicious activity over the last few evenings to contact them via their Facebook page or Garda station.

The box was reported missing by a volunteer on Wednesday morning and the Gardai were notified.

The spokesperson said that the Gardai are currently reviewing CCTV footage from premises in the village and they are appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious to get in touch with the local garda station or themselves.

The group had already set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of the impressive lighting display, explaining hat they were seeking donations to cover the outlays for 2021

While they continued to receive great support from the local business people and huge efforts from the volunteers, they explained that a new Santa’s Grotto had to be built as the old one was falling apart, as well as new edition of the candy canes.

They also to play for the costs of hiring equipment to erect the lights, replacing bulbs, and insurance.

So far the appeal has raised €2,580 out of a target of €3,000. Donations can be made to the Omeath Action Volunteer Group on GoFundMe.