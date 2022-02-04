Grieving families ‘must have access to truth and justice’

The brother of Dundalk man Seamus Ludlow who was killed in 1976 said he knew he would ‘go to his grave without the truth about the murder’, a Dail debate heard this week.

The legacy of ‘The Troubles’ in the north was the focus of the debate, which also saw huge opposition aired to the British government’s proposed amnesty for troubles related crimes.

Deputy Brendan Smith said: “I have, over the years, dealt with many families who have, unfortunately, lost loves ones and close family members, and nobody has ever been brought to justice for those heinous crimes inflicted on innocent people. All those individuals, families and groups with whom I have engaged over the years act with grace and dignity in campaigning to get the truth. They are not out for revenge; they are seeking the truth. That is the message that comes across to all of us who engage with such families and individuals.”

He added that many TD’s have “called on the British Government to allow access for an independent international judicial figure to all original documents relating to the Dublin and Monaghan bombings, as well as the Dublin bombings of 1972 and 1973, the bombings of Kay's Tavern in Dundalk and the murder of Seamus Ludlow.”

Deputy Smith said: “Sadly, Seamus's brother, Kevin, passed away in my home county a few months ago. He said to me at one stage that he would go to his grave without the truth about the murder.”

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd, who is Chair of the Joint Committee on the Implementation of The Good Friday Agreement, said families “must have access to truth and justice.”

“Regardless of whether the perpetrators were British soldiers, republicans or loyalists, these people must be brought to justice. Meeting representatives of the Wave Trauma Centre and the families of the disappeared, one feels, touches and understands the pain and hurt that is there on all sides."

He added: “Of the often evil deeds that were done in my county, and there were many during that period, the murder of Tom Oliver was appalling, disgraceful and shameful. To abduct Jean McConville, a mother of 14 children, murder her and bury her in an unmarked grave was an appalling evil act. What has happened in our country is shocking and appalling. It is unacceptable that there should be an amnesty for anybody who was involved.”