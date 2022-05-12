Greens welcome half price bus fares for young adults 19-23

The Drogheda Greens have welcomed the announcement that travel on public transport in Drogheda, South Louth and across the rest of the country is now half price for people between the ages of 19 and 23, following a commitment secured by their party in the last budget.

With the additional 20% fare reduction on all public transport announced as part of the government’s cost of living supports, this means that public transport costs for young adults will be 60% cheaper until the end of this year.

“This is a welcome announcement, especially at this time when people are feeling the squeeze of rising costs of fuel and transport,” said Anthony Murphy Green Party Rep for Drogheda Rural. “I want to see more people using public transport and this is a good and meaningful first step in getting our young people to make the shift from car to public transport.”

Town fares Drogheda will drop to 55c single on the Young Adult Leap Card. This is 71% less than a standard adult cash single. This means that a young person taking the bus to work, education or for leisure purposes in Drogheda, travelling five days a week, will save €2.70 a day, or €13.50 a week.

While the 20% reduction on all fares will run to the end of 2022, the 50% reduction for 19–23-year-olds is permanent and the yearly savings for young people could be significant. The 50% reduction also applies on the Student Leap Card, which is available to students in full-time education who are 24 years old and above.